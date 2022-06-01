A Lebanon County woman convicted of starving, torturing and killing 12-year-old Max Schollenberger will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Kimberly Maurer, 37, was sentenced in Lebanon County Court on Wednesday morning to life in prison without parole on charges including homicide, endangering the welfare of children, involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy, Lebanon Daily News reports. She was convicted of those charges in March.

Maurer was also sentenced to an additional 10 to 20 years for child welfare endangerment, according to the report.

"I think we have as good of an outcome as you can get," Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said during a news conference after the sentencing. "It's not justice. There's not justice in this. There's not bringing this child back. There's no undoing what occurred."

Scott Schollenberger Jr, 43, Schollenberger's biological father, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty in February to charges of homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiring to both crimes, according to the report.

On May 26, 2020, officers with Annville Township Police Department responded to 30 South White Oak Street in Annville Township for a 12-year-old boy who was reported deceased, according to the initial release from the Lebanon County District Attorney's office. The officers immediately requested assistance from the detectives due to the "horrific" conditions of the residence, according to the release.

Officers found Schollenberger in a second floor room without clothes, no furniture other than a bed, no light fixtures, no toys, and with feces around the room, according to the release. The room did not have a bathroom, and the windows had shutters screwed into the window frames preventing the boy from seeing out, and locks were installed on the door to keep him in the room.

Schollenberger's body appeared "severely underweight and malnourished" − an autopsy found evidence of "constant, consistent neglect," according to the release. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma complicating starvation and malnutrition, and the manner was ruled a homicide.