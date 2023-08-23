A Lebanon County woman was killed Tuesday while retrieving mail from her mailbox when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

A car hit Jill Staub, 51, in Union Township at Racehorse Drive and Route 22 around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver, 62-year-old Michael Zimmerman, of Harrisburg, was traveling westbound on Route 22 when he hit a concrete barrier on the roadway and entered the right lane and shoulder, where he hit a row of mailboxes where Staub was getting her mail, police said.

Staub was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmerman was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where police said they took a blood sample. The investigation is ongoing.