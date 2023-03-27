A Lebanon County student scored a top composite score on the ACT.

Jack Liedtka, a senior at Annville-Cleona, scored a 36 on the 1-36 scale and became part of the roughly .25% of students to score that high, according to a report by CBS21.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin, according to the report. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead."

The ACT is a series of tests in English, math, reading and science. The student's composite score is the average of those four tests.