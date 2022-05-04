Training for war

Two members of the Pennsylvania National Guard\'s 328th Brigade Support Battalion train at Fort Indiantown Gap. (Suzette Wenger / Intelligencer Journal)

Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County announced that residences near the location could hear increased noise levels during May as a result of training events. 

If you live in the area prepare for increased noise during these dates and times. 

  • Artillery training is scheduled for May 1 to 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

  • Demolition training is scheduled for May 1 and 2 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and May 13 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

  • Water bucket training is scheduled for May 10 to 12 and May 17 to 19 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Helicopter crews will take water out of Marquette Lake and dump it on West Field. Marquette Lake may be off limits during training.

  • Mortar training is scheduled for May 17 to 21 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

