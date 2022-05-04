Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County announced that residences near the location could hear increased noise levels during May as a result of training events.

If you live in the area prepare for increased noise during these dates and times.

Artillery training is scheduled for May 1 to 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Demolition training is scheduled for May 1 and 2 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and May 13 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Water bucket training is scheduled for May 10 to 12 and May 17 to 19 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Helicopter crews will take water out of Marquette Lake and dump it on West Field. Marquette Lake may be off limits during training.

Mortar training is scheduled for May 17 to 21 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.