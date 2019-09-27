The spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Lebanon County, migrating from east to west. And local residents can help slow the movement of the invasive insect.
The insect’s infestation has become a worrisome problem, especially in the eastern parts of Lebanon County, some parts of Lebanon city and places north of the city, said Casey Clauser, master gardener coordinator at the Lebanon County office of the Penn State extension.
Clauser said some residents in Myerstown have reported seeing hundreds of them. But there have been fewer reports from towns like Annville and Palmyra.
“Why are we worried?” Clauser asked. “The main issue is it doesn't have any predators. It’s multiplying unchecked. It feeds off and seeks the sap of various trees and plants. The biggest threat is to trees and grapevines and plants.”
Residents can assist by killing spotted lanternflies when they see their bright red wings and by also eliminating the eggs they lay, Clauser said. Residents should also be checking their vehicles for the insects in an attempt to curtail their spread.
The insects are in the adult stage now and just starting to lay eggs. They’ll die after a hard frost, typically at the end of October.
“We’re asking everyone, if they see egg nests, to scrape them off and crush them, or put them in a hand-sanitizer solution. If we don’t, they’ll hatch and come back next year,” Clauser said.
The spotted lanternfly was brought to the United States from China in 2014. In addition to Pennsylvania, the invasive insect has also been documented in New Jersey, Virginia and Delaware. Every county surrounding Lebanon — Lancaster, Berks, Dauphin and Schuylkill — have been quarantined due to the insect’s presence.
Clauser said Penn State is currently doing research on developing a bio-pesticide that will kill the spotted lanternfly.
The Lebanon Penn State Extension Office will be hosting an informational public meeting about the spotted lanternfly at 2120 Cornwall Road at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.