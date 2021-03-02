A Lebanon County police chief has resigned after the FBI began looking into an officer under his command in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report by ABC27.

The North Cornwall Township Board of Supervisors announced at a meeting Tuesday night that North Cornwall Township police Chief John Leahy had resigned from his position, according to the report.

Leahy had been placed on administrative leave with pay on Feb. 22 after the FBI began looking into police officer Joe Fisher for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot, according to the report.

FBI investigators found an exchange where Fisher claimed Leahy “said something” to him about his involvement in the insurrection, with Fischer writing, “I told him I have no regrets,” ABC27 reports. The exchange contradicted a statement given by the police department that said no township official had any knowledge of Fischer’s actions prior to his arrest.

Sergeant Harry Ward was appointed by the board to act as an interim officer in charge of the police department while Leahy was on leave, according to the report.

The board released a statement at the time of Leahy being placed on leave saying it “wishes to express its confidence in the members of its Police Department who continue to provide public safety services to the Township’s residents, regardless of recent events,” according to the report.

The police department said Fischer was suspended without pay after he was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.

Fischer had posted a Facebook video of himself entering the Capitol and getting into a physical encounter with at least one police officer, according to the FBI. He was also captured on police body camera footage being pushed out of the Capitol along with other demonstrators.

Fischer attended a federal court hearing a week ago in regards to his arrest for his role in the insurrection and was then released under his wife’s supervision, according to the report.