The third annual Frederick Douglass Community Oration will take place on July 4 on the campus of Lebanon Valley College in Annville.

The event starts at noon and is sponsored by the Lebanon County Chapter of the National Association of Colored People (NAACP) and hosted by Lebanon Valley College.

A total of 44 community orators will deliver abolitionist Frederick Douglass's 1852 speech, "What To the Slave Is the Fourth of July?" The oration will take about an hour and a half.

“To hear the speech spoken out loud and for me to know that there are allies and people that are willing to share in this speech, because if you listen to everything that Frederick Douglass said during that time, it just amazes me that we're still in a period of time that some of these things are still happening,” said Tony Fields, pastor and President of the Lebanon County NAACP. “What better way to have a community come together and not just to share in this speech, but to come together as a community to fight against certain issues, injustices and racial issues and stuff that's still going wrong today.”

The event first took place in the Annville town square following 30 days of local George Floyd protests in 2020. Then in 2021, after Lebanon County formed its NAACP branch, the event moved to the campus of Lebanon Valley College.

“It's still relevant today,” said Michael Schroeder, Secretary of the Lebanon County NAACP. “What Frederick Douglass spoke about 170 years ago offers us a really necessary reminder of nearly a quarter of a millennium, two hundred and fifty years almost, of racialized slavery in the United States of America.”

Schroender said that the importance of the event is that it builds an anti racist community in Lebanon County and allows for people to confront the past that, according to Schroender, will still linger until it is confronted.

Fields said he believes people want to have the discussion but don’t know how to talk about it, where to find the space for the conversation, or sometimes make it personal and then it becomes just about them. But for Fields, having the Frederick Douglass Oration allows people to wrestle with the injustices that have happened as a community.

Frederick Douglass’s “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” will continue to stay relevant according to Fields and Schroeder as society continues to grapple with the question of what is “freedom” in today's society.

“How can you really move beyond it if you're not willing to even talk and engage and say ‘What to a Slave is the Fourth of July’ and how does it affect the country and society.” Fields said.

For more information on the event go to lebanonnaacp.org or you can contact the Lebanon County NAACP at naacp.leb.co.pa@gmail.com.