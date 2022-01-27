A Lebanon County man has pleaded guilty to 16 counts of animal cruelty this week following the removal of 34 dogs from his property in October 2020, the SPCA announced Thursday.

Steven Alston gave his plea to Lebanon County Judge John C. Tylwalk on Wednesday. Tylwalk sentenced him to 6 to 23 months in prison, followed by two years of probation. Additionally, Alston is not allowed to own, have or care for animals during his probation.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team rescued a total of 34 dogs and puppies from Alston's property after concerns for their welfare, according to the release. The PSPCA got a tip expressing concerns about the welfare of dogs on Alston's property. While investigating, the PSPCA discovered dogs with untreated medical conditions and sanitation issues.

The release did not specify where Alston's property is.

Alston's charges stemmed from him cutting the ears of seven Presa Canario type puppies with scissors without anesthesia. Alston also prolonged the suffering of a German Shepherd, named Sway, who was found "in extremely critical condition with severe, necrotic wounds that were left untreated," according to the release.

Three other dogs on the property also died from their untreated injuries.

“The suffering of these animals was apparent from their bloodied and infected ears, to Sway who was clinging to life,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “We are proud to not only bring justice to these innocent souls, but to put them on the path to a bright future where they will never again be victims of such horrific acts.”