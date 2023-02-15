A Lebanon County man was almost scammed out of $38,000 on a dating app, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A Bethel Township man reported the theft to troopers responded on Feb. 3. He told state police he was communicating with someone on a dating app claiming to need the money to return to the United States from England, according to a police report. The person asked for a wire transfer of the money.

State police were not able to contact the person and advised the Bethel Township man to cease contact. He had only been speaking with the person through the dating app.

State police said the man didn't send the person any money or personal information.

Avoid getting scammed

State police urge the public to stay vigilant against scams by not giving out personal information, including:

Social Security number

Address

Phone number

Bank account

They also said anyone posing as law enforcement should be reported to police.