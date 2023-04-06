A Lebanon County man is facing charges after police say he broke into a Campbelltown sandwich shop, stole several items and caused 'significant damage' inside.

Collin Potter, 21 of Palmyra, broke into Stuff'D Steaks at 2828 Horseshoe Pike early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by South Londonderry Township Police. Officers responded to the business' alarm around 6:15 a.m.

Responding officers found significant damage inside the business and numerous items stolen, police said. Officers also determined Potter poured "potentially flammable" liquids on the floor of the building and broke a natural gas line inside.

Firefighters also responded to the store. Damage estimates are still pending.

Police identified Potter through video footage and further investigation and arrested him at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and failure to prevent a catastrophe.

He is at Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000.