An inmate who did not return from work release on March 17 is back in custody.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Terrance Brent was returned to Lebanon County Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

Lebanon County Correctional Facility contacted troopers saying Brent failed to return to the facility from work release, according to a state police news release issued Saturday. He was last seen Friday, March 17.

This resulted in a search and warrant for Brent's arrest.