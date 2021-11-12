Animal lovers from across the nation are looking to adopt long-time cat and dog residents of the Lebanon County Humane Society after the organization’s TikTok went viral earlier this week.

The nonprofit went far beyond the scope of their Myerstown-based shelter with a TikTok of a few cats that have resided at the shelter for the longest amount of time. To the tune of “Easy On Me” by Adele, viewers meet cats like Popeye, who has been in the shelter for 575 days, and Eric, who has been there 505 days.

In the three days that the post has been live, more than 3 million TikTok users have viewed the video and nearly 750,000 have liked it. With the handle @lebanonhumane, the humane society now boasts nearly 25,000 followers and over 800,000 likes overall.

“It’s honestly been kind of crazy,” said dog staff technician Emma Donnelly, who creates TikToks for the organization. “Nobody was really expecting it to blow up that hard.”

Users from out of state have expressed interest in taking a road trip just to pick up the adorable felines.

User @karendugan5 wrote “Does your shelter accept out of state adoptions? Because I live in New York, and my fiance’s name is Erik, so I think I need to adopt Eric for him.”

The shelter replied that they do, in fact, accept out of state adoptions. Those interested just have to meet the animal in-person.

“We have received a lot of good feedback and we have received a lot of applications for a lot of those long-termers,” Donnelly said.

Building off of the traction from the viral TikTok, the Lebanon County Humane Society has followed up with videos featuring more information on specific cats, including the longest residents Popeye and Eric.

On Thursday, the organization replicated the longest cat residents TikTok with the longest dog residents.

“Just keep crying ‘whatttt? How are they still there??’” commented @laurenhughesie.

User @lilbitoof from Idaho wrote “Okay batty you’re coming home with me - let me just get logistics figured out.”

The increase in adoptions will give the shelter more room to save other pets from the community, Donnelly said. She added that she posted the viral video to draw attention to cats that haven’t been adopted for “lousy reasons.”

“There’s not really a good reason for them to be there and it just breaks your heart,” Donnelly said.

Those interested in adoption can visit the Lebanon Humane Society website and submit a pet application. If adoption isn’t an option, donations from the community are encouraged. The organization states on its website that it does not receive state funding or contributions from national organizations.