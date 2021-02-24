A Lebanon County house fire left one man dead on Tuesday, according to a report by FOX43.

Kenneth Eckert, 82, died in the Heidelberg Township blaze, according to the report. His manner and cause of death have yet to be determined.

Fire crews initially responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of South Lancaster Avenue at 3:53 p.m., according to the report. When they arrived, they could see flames coming out of the garage door and basement.

Fire Chief Nelson Leid said the fire began in the basement of the home before spreading to the first floor, according to the report.

Investigators have not stated what started the fire, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.