Lebanon County’s Quittaphilla Creek will become a sea of yellow Saturday as 500 rubber ducks are released in Domestic Violence Intervention’s first Duck Derby.

The event, at the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will raise money for critical services for domestic violence survivors. The Duck Derby, hosted by the Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County, will be held at the creek between Seventh and Eighth Streets in Lebanon city, next to the Lebanon Library. Participants can purchase a “Lone Duck” (one duck) for $5, a “Quack Pack” (six ducks) for $25 or a “Duckload” (12 ducks) for $50.

Each participant receives a number, and their duck or ducks will be labeled accordingly for the race that starts at noon on Oct. 2. The first three ducks to cross the finish line earn their owners $300, $200 and $100 respectively. A rain date is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Mike Ritter, deputy director for Domestic Violence Intervention, said this is the first event in a month-long #Every1KnowsSome1 Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign meant to spark conversation about domestic violence and how common it is. #Every1KnowsSome1 is the first national theme for Domestic Violence Awareness Month through the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

“The idea is that we want to bring people together for something that's fun and silly and maybe a little goofy, but gives us an opportunity to have a presumably large group of people together, sharing space where we can then talk to them about domestic violence, how prevalent it is and also what they can do about it,” Ritter said.

According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in 10 men in the U.S. will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.

Last year’s Domestic Violence Intervention fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19 so Ritter said the organization went with a Duck Derby — a safer, outside event — for the first time.

“The weather's still nice to be outside,” he said. “It just felt a little bit safer, we thought we would try it and didn't seem like anybody else has done a duck race in recent history in Lebanon specifically so we thought we would jump at the opportunity.”

Ritter said the goal is to sell all 500 ducks, which would raise approximately $2,500 for the nonprofit. So far, more than 250 ducks have been sponsored, with the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office, County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz and Mayor Sherry Capello all in the race.