Two lanes of Fisher Avenue in the area of Service Road at Fort Indiantown Gap will temporarily be closed for about a week beginning May 9.

Motorists are advised to expect longer commute times in the area.

The construction is part of the ongoing access control point construction project that is expected to take multiple years before it is completed.

The project will not affect access to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Memorial Lake State Park, Marquette Lake, the Keystone Conference Center or Fort Indiantown Gap’s hunting and fishing areas.