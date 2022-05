Night paving operations that began Sunday are expected to last about two weeks on Route 422 in Lebanon County.

The work is part of bridge replacement over Owl Creek west of Martin Road in Jackson Township.

Drivers are warned that there will be lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while work is taking place.

The project consists of the replacement of two bridges; the other, between Scenic Drive and Ramona Drive in Jackson Township, was completed last year.