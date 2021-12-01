A 63-year-old Lebanon County woman died after crashing her vehicle into a train at a Lebanon County railroad crossing Tuesday morning.

Kimberly Gingrich, of Palmyra, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Lebanon County Coroner’s office. Lebanon County authorities continue to investigate the crash that police say occurred around 8:15 a.m. at the 300 block of North Railroad Street.

A cause and manner of death have not been identified, according to the coroner’s office. It is not known if an autopsy will be scheduled.

Police say they found Gingrich in a small SUV on its side in the northwest corner of the crossing. A preliminary investigation determined that the railroad signals were working at the time of the crash.

The Palmyra Borough Police Department was assisted on the scene by Norfolk Southern Police, Palmyra Fire Department and the coroner’s office, police say. North Railroad Street was closed until 10:46 a.m. Tuesday as police investigated.