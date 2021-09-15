A customer who bought a winning Extravaganza scratch-off ticket from a Lebanon County convenience store is $3 million richer.

Cider Sub Express Inc. at 1999 East Cumberland St. in North Lebanon Township sold the $30 game which yields payouts as high as $3 million. The convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

The Pennsylvania Lottery directs all ticket sale proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.