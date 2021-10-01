Lebanon County Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman briefed city officials about a major fire on July 4 that caused heavy damage at Consolidated Scrap Resources.

Trautmand discussed the extent of the fire’s damage before a city council meeting on Sept. 23, calling it one of the biggest fires the county has seen in decades, according to a Lebanon Daily News report.

The fire started in piles of paper and cardboard and quickly turned into a raging fire -- by the time the fire company arrived, one building was destroyed, according to the report.

In July, police ruled that reckless use of fireworks started the blaze. Trautmen said initial smoke from the fire went undetected as the neighborhood was already filled with smoke from fireworks.

Trautman said any future buildings at Consolidated Scrap Resources on 1226 Church St. must have sprinklers installed to prevent similar damage in the future.

Only 20 percent of property is considered a loss, which isn’t bad considering the extent of the fire, Trautman said. An estimated 2.5 million gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire that lasted more than 68 hours.