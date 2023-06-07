A burn ban will go into effect at noon Thursday in Lebanon County.

Lebanon County Commissioners announced on Tuesday that a burn ban for the county will begin Thursday at noon and be in effect for 30 days. It will expire on July 8, unless it's extended prior to the expiration.

The ban prohibits “open burning,” which is defined as the ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material such as garbage, leaves, grass, and twigs outdoors in a burn barrel or on the ground. Propane or gas stoves, charcoal grills, or the use of tobacco do not fall under the ban.

Lebanon County joins York County in taking the precaution, where commissioners enacted a 30-day burn ban that began Monday, June 5.

Lancaster County commissioners will vote Wednesday, June 7, on a 30-day ban on outdoor burning that would take effect Friday, June 9.

