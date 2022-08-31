A Lebanon County boy discovered a fossilized shark tooth from an extinct species while on a recent vacation with his family.

The discovery not only gave 8-year-old Riley Gracely a keepsake that will last a lifetime, but it also earned him some national attention.

Riley and his family were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, earlier this month when they decided to go on a fossil dig at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, his father Justin Gracely said. The family had done excursions there in previous years, but this year's dig was in a pile of dirt the company moved from land that was being dug up for a pond on someone’s private property.

“We each had a shovel and just got to go to town at it (the piles of dirt),” Gracely said.

After digging in the dirt for about half an hour, Riley made the discovery of the tooth when he saw a sharp edging sticking out of the new dirt, Gracely said.

“He called us over and started to uncover it and had no idea it was gonna end up being almost five inches long,” Gracely said.

The tooth is a 4.75-inch Angustiden tooth, Palmetto Fossil Excursions said in a Facebook post.

The tooth is thought to have belonged to a mega-tooth shark species, carcharocles angustidens which lived between 22 and 35 million years ago and reached a length of roughly 30 feet, according to The Charleston Museum.

Riley’s find has gained national attention from various news outlets, including Fox News.

“He feels like a rock star,” Gracely said.

The tooth is currently in Riley’s room and a family friend is making a case for him to display it, Gracely said. He added that Riley loves the outdoors and the family is already looking forward to doing another fossil excursion next year.