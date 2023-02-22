The Lebanon County NAACP will partner with other organizations to unveil the Lebanon County African American Heritage Trail in a ceremony this weekend.

The trail has six stops, including Governor Dick Park and St. John A.M.E Church. Governor Dick Park formerly housed the Cornwall Iron Furnace during the Revolutionary War and relied on slaves and Hessian prisoners of war to produce charcoal fuel, according to Pennsylvania’s Lebanon Valley website. St. John A.M.E Church is Lebanon’s oldest organized African American Church and can be traced back to the early 1900s.

“No one really realizes the impact that African Americans had in the area and also understands that there was slavery in Lebanon,” said Tony Fields, Pastor and President of the Lebanon County NAACP. “We wanted to share some of the stuff that happened in Lebanon County and not just the negative impact but also some of the great things that happened there.”

Lebanon County NAACP will hold a gala at Lebanon County Historical Society (LCHS) at 924 Cumberland St. in Lebanon from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will feature music by the Michael Kitchen Band and hors d'oeuvres. The cost to attend is $40 per person.

Attendees can find information on how to reserve a ticket at Lebanon County NAACP’s website.

The Lebanon County African American Heritage Trail took about seven to eight months to research and put together, Fields said. The trail was a joint effort between the Lebanon NAACP, the Lebanon County Historical Society, The Historic Cornwall Iron Furnace, St. John A.M.E. Church and Visit Lebanon Valley.

Fields said he hopes the Trail will continue to grow and events such as bus rides to the locations for discussion can be organized.

Fields said it was important to the organizers to put together the whole picture of the impact of African Americans in Lebanon Country and not just glimpses, especially since that history is not too far in the past.

“To really be true to your future, or even your present, you need a good understanding of your past,” Fields said “We will come together, we'll have a conversation and it will be uncomfortable for some but it's needed.”