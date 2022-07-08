Lebanon City Police department officer shot a dog on Wednesday after it became "aggressive" and "as a last resort" according to a press release from the Lebanon City Police department.

The release said that officers were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane after a report of a stray that growled at the caller after he attempted to give it food and water. The responding officers attempted to call the Lebanon County Humane Society and the PA Dog Warden to request assistance, however no assistance was available and officers could not identify the owner through departmental records the release states. Additionally the dog was not wearing a collar according to the police.

Officers spent approximately one hour making attempts to resolve this call for service without the need to use a catch pole.

Officers reportedly made several unsuccessful attempts to capture the dog with the use of the catch pole and then decided to use a taser, according to the release. Additionally, police said that an officer attempted to hold the catch pole while the dog calmed down however, the dog became aggressive and began biting the pole so additional officers were needed to hold the catch pole which became loose due to the dogs aggressive behavior according to the release.

The officers reportedly believed that if the dog was able to escape the catch pole it would attack one of them and believed the dog to be a "danger and a threat" according to the release.

"As a last resort the officers regrettable shot the dog one time in order to prevent complete escape from the catch pole and to protect officers and the public from endangerment," the police release said.

However, the dogs owner Jacklyn Shughart said that the dog "was restrained and wagging his tail when an officer drew his sidearm and fatally shot the dog in the head," according to a report by LebTown.

“It doesn’t warrant shooting him,” Shughart told LebTown. “I don’t understand. I wasn’t there, I’m not trying to bash the cops who were there. I’m not mad at them for doing their job if they thought they were threatened. I'm just trying to understand"

The dog, whose name is Gunner, is not listed on Pennsylvania's dangerous dog registry.

Shughart told Lebtown that she met the officer who shot her dog and that “he was crying with me."

"I think it hurt him as well," she said.

Shughart said that "nothing warranted what was done" according to LebTown.