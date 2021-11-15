Lebanon City Police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a 39-year-old Minersville resident Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of 7th and Willow Streets at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 13 for a report of shots fired and a man laying on the sidewalk. The 39-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the Lebanon County Coroner.

In their investigation following the shooting, police determined that an argument broke out between customers of the business at the corner of 7th and Willow Streets. The argument began outside and became physical.

At some point during the argument, a man took out a handgun and shot the 39-year-old, police say. The shooter then ran to a vehicle parked in a nearby lot and fled the scene.

The Lebanon City Police Department described the man as 5 feet 9 inches tall. The police did not provide any clothing descriptions.

An autopsy for the man who was shot will be scheduled. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.