Lebanon City Police have charged a 19-year-old York resident with shooting and killing a 39-year-old Minersville resident Saturday morning.

Jason Mahecha was charged with homicide and having a firearm without a license for the shooting death of Elliot Thomas, of Minersville, according to police. Autopsy results for Thomas determined Thomas died of a single-gunshot wound, according to the Lebanon City Police department. A manner of death was not released as of Tuesday night.

Police have issued a warrant for Mahecha’s arrest, but he is still at large as of Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police found Thomas lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in the area of 7th and Willow Streets at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 13, according to a previous report from police. An argument broke out between Thomas and Maheca in the business at 7th and Willow Streets, police said.

Both men exited the business and the argument became physical. During the scuffle, Mahecha took out a handgun and shot Thomas, police said.

The business where the initial dispute took place has not been identified by police. LaughLounge on N. 7th Street, which is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, issued a statement following the fatal shooting indicating the dispute and shooting took place “a few doors down” from the establishment.

"It is a sad day for our community," the statement read. "We do not condone any violence whatsoever and we pray that justice is served and that the gentleman that lost his life can rest peacefully. We send our condolences to the family and friends and we are here for any support needed."

Anyone with information on Mahecha’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.