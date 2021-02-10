When: East Petersburg virtual council meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Leadership on Borough Council changed following the resignation of two council members one year before their terms officially ended.

Background: Former President Cathleen Panus, with 25 years on council, resigned Dec. 30 “to focus on family matters.” Former council member William Pfautz stepped down Dec. 28 due to “personal reasons.”

Why it’s important: Panus and Pfautz were on the council roster in January. But at a committee meeting Jan. 28, Borough Council accepted their resignations. John Wolf has moved from vice president to president, while Debra Miller has moved to vice president. Candidates have been interviewed to fill the two vacant seats, and they will be announced at the next council meeting.

Other business: First responders are still trying to get vaccinated. “We are on multiple lists for appointments,” East Petersburg fire Chief Don Schoenberger said. Also, Adam Marden of the Susquehanna Valley EMS said they are recruiting for an eight-week EMT training course beginning April 19. The paid coursework requires a service commitment of one year with the Susquehanna Valley EMS. Visit svems.org/recruit for details. Jeff Moseman, Public Works/Water Department foreman, said the snowstorm in early February went well and despite “a few equipment failures we were able to keep the streets clear in East Pete.” He also said a cracked cast-iron pipe reported by a resident before the snow was repaired within eight hours.

Recreation: Hempfield Area Recreation Commission offers programs for youth, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up at 717-898-3102 or online at hempfieldrec.com. The Pennsylvania Classic soccer tournament requested the use of athletic fields for 25 days between May and December 2021, and they were all approved. Visit paclassics.org for details.

Next meeting: Borough Council will hold a committee meeting Feb. 26, followed by a regular council meeting March 2. Both meetings are virtual and open to the public.