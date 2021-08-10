When: Leacock supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Glenn Horst resigned as secretary of the Zoning Hearing Board, effective immediately.

Background: Because Horst has decided to move outside the township, he is no longer eligible to serve on the board. State law requires that every board member reside within the township they serve.

What's next: The township will open its search for a suitable replacement. No likely candidates were named at this time.

Deferment: The township will defer action on proposed construction at two Gordonville-based businesses, Pine Hill Trailers and Country Acres Campground, to East Lampeter Township. Because only “a small portion” of the properties are inside Leacock Township limits, board Chair Frank Howe said “it would make a lot more sense for East Lampeter to deal with it (the planning process), and not us.”