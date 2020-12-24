When: Leacock supervisors meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: During a meeting held with a 10-person attendance limit, the board adopted a $1.36 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase. Total spending is down 2.58% from the current year.

Tax rate: The township’s real estate tax rate is set at 0.3168 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $31 in municipal taxes.

Road maintenance: Supervisors expect to spend $419,284 on highway maintenance. The township will earmark $322,356 for bridge repairs, $48,858 for machinery, $25,270 for signs and signals, $12,300 for inclement weather and $10,500 for general services. The board has no major road projects planned for 2021.

Public services: Gordonville and Intercourse fire companies, which provide the majority of township fire coverage, will both receive $10,000, same as the current year. Additionally, the township will contribute $10,000 for the Pequea Valley Public Library, $10,000 for Leacock Township Park and $10,000 for Intercourse Civic Park.