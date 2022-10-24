When: Leacock Township board of supervisors meeting, Oct. 17.

What happened: The board declined to change permit fees related to constructing the new Pequea Valley High School.

Background: The school district has not come to the township for permits yet, but the board had discussion on the permit charges to be prepared in case the district should ask for a waiver of the fees. There can be no change to the inspection fees or the tapping fees for water and sewer.

Why it’s important: In case they were asked to waive the fees, the board wanted to be prepared with an answer to avoid any delay.

The cost: Permit fees are based on the square footage of the building. It is anticipated the permit fees to the township would be $12,000 to $18,000.

Quotable: “We may be anticipating a question they haven’t asked yet,” board Chairman Frank Howe said.