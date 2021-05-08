When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: The township will move forward with plans to host its annual Heritage Days Festival on June 18 and 19.

Background: Last year, the township canceled Heritage Days over coronavirus concerns, and instead held a fireworks display from a centralized location on Center Street in Gordonville. In accordance with a recent decision from Gov. Tom Wolf to ease gathering rules statewide, the township expects to host this year’s festival with minimal restrictions. Board Chairman Frank Howe said signs will be posted at this event to enforce the current masking, attendance, and social distancing protocols at that time.

Federal aid: Many municipalities across Lancaster County have begun to discuss how to utilize the next round of federal aid, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Although the county and its 60 municipalities are projected to receive nearly $200 million in emergency funds, township supervisors will not discuss financial details until further information is available.

Quotable: “It’s too early to answer any kind of questions about it (local relief funds) because we don’t really know a lot about it at this point,” Howe said after the meeting, adding the township has “been burnt too many times” to “count any birds that are in the bush.”

Appointments: Supervisors appointed Don Gentzler as a member of the board, succeeding Jake Smucker who resigned in April. Gentzler works in the agricultural industry and is a former board member on the township Planning Commission. His appointment is effective immediately.