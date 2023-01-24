When: Leacock Township supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Frank Howe continues as chairman of the Board of Supervisors with Mike Sensenig taking a new leadership role as vice chair. The remaining board members are Gerald Graham, Don Gentzler and Jim Donovan.

Additional positions: Howe is also secretary/treasurer, with Jenifer Baxter as assistant secretary/treasurer. Howe is the chief administrative officer for the township employee pension plan.

Other appointments: Mike Burnley was reappointed to a five-year term on the Municipal Authority, Jason Stoltzfus was reappointed to a three-year term on the zoning hearing board, and Carl Smucker was appointed for four years to the township planning commission.

Meeting dates: Board of Supervisors meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 4:40 p.m. the third Monday of each month.