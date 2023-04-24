When: Leacock Township board of supervisors meeting, April 17.

What happened: The board approved the rezoning of a .08-acre parcel of land on Harvest Drive from agricultural to industrial.

Background: When Harvest Drive was straightened, removing the curve moved a piece of Elam and Verna Esh’s property to the west side of the street. The small piece is now surrounded by industrial-zoned property. The township held a public hearing on the zoning change request prior to the April 4 supervisors meeting.

Why it’s important: There were no objections to the change during the hearing. The property is too small for conventional agriculture uses, but it now has the potential to be added on to the industrial-zoned surrounding lot if it is sold in the future.

Quotable: “We were all pretty comfortable at the end of the last meeting to do this, but it wasn’t an agenda item,” Supervisor Frank Howe said.

Other happenings: Residents were asked to note that June 2 through 10 will be Lancaster Water Week. The event, run by the Lancaster Conservancy, aims to familiarize people with the county’s waterways through multiple events including river paddles, workshops, music and much more.