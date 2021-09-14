When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: The township has submitted a $100,000 agreement to purchase the former Getty Mart property at 3596 E. Newport Road in Intercourse, with plans to convert the site into a public parking lot.

Why it matters: Getty Mart was previously a New York-based regional gas station and convenience store chain. There are still independently owned stores across Pennsylvania. The store on East Newport Road, according to board Chair Frank Howe, was forced to shut down when a pipe break in the fuel system caused a severe gasoline spill. Because the property can “never be built on” due to underground contamination that took roughly 15 years to clean, Howe said plans are underway to salvage the vacant space by converting it into an extra parking area for public use in the township.

What’s next: Township officials expect to receive a response later this month and complete the acquisition in 2022.

Appointments: Jason Stoltzfus was appointed as secretary of the Zoning Hearing Board, succeeding Glenn Horst, who resigned in August. Stoltzfus is currently employed in a managerial position at Esh Foods in Gordonville.

Violations: Supervisors plan to address a 70-foot dust collector erected at Pequea Storage Sheds in Kinzers. The storage container was not permitted or approved by the township, Howe said. To address this violation, the business owner has 30 days to develop and present an engineering plan for board consideration.