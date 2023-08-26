When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: The board adopted a change to the text of the zoning ordinance to provide for a separate Bird-in-Hand zoning district.

Background: The board held a public hearing at its Aug. 1 meeting to consider the change. Before adoption, the supervisors asked for a wording change so that land uses not allowed by right would come before the supervisors for a special exception.

Why it’s important: The change mirrors the East Lampeter Township ordinance for Bird-in-Hand, which is located in both townships. The change covers land uses, setbacks and other items.

Quotable: “For the most part, we’re copying their zoning ordinance so the whole town will be one zone,” Chair Frank Howe said.

What’s next: At this point, no specific properties have been identified for the district. That step in the process is expected to happen soon.

Hotel sign: The board gave design approval for signs at the planned Hampton Inn at 3474 Old Philadelphia Pike. The sign plan must be reviewed for compliance with the zoning ordinances for size and location requirements.