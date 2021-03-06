When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: Supervisors selected board member Mike Sensenig as its representative in Paradise Township’s task force to develop a tentative plan to consolidate three fire departments into two.

Background: Gordonville Fire & EMS Company provides emergency services to both Paradise and Leacock townships. Paradise, however, receives the majority of its fire coverage from Paradise-Leaman Place and Kinzer fire companies.

Why it’s important: Because both Paradise-Leaman Place and Gordonville are due for a new fire station in the near future, Paradise Township will explore several ways it can merge Kinzer, Paradise and Gordonville fire companies into two departments to save costs and increase sustainability. Last month, Paradise supervisors voted to form a consolidation task force that will meet at least twice a month to analyze and assess each department’s finances, equipment, physical structures, membership, call volumes and service territories.

Who’s who: The task force will consist of seven members: Paradise Chairman Adam Bills, Leacock supervisor Mike Sensenig, Paradise fire Chief Neal Hershey, Kinzer fire Chief Doug Brubaker, Gordonville Fire & EMS Chief Jonathan Fisher, Kevin McClarigan of McClarigan CPAs & Advisors, and an experienced consolidation representative from an outside fire department.

What’s next: The task force is expected to begin meeting later this month. A consolidation proposal will be presented at a future Paradise Township supervisors meeting no later than Aug. 17.