When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, May 16.

What happened: The board voted to give preliminary approval to site plans for the new Pequea Valley school building project.

Background: The new high school/middle school will house grades seven through 12. The existing high school will be converted to a district offices and day care while keeping the gymnasium and fitness rooms. The district has already obtained a zoning variance so the building can be 54 feet tall. Plans also call for the campus to abandon its well and connect to the public water and sewer systems.

Why it’s important: The supervisors’ approval is dependent on the school district meeting all items noted by the township engineer in his review of the plan including any legal issues that might arise.

Quotable: “We’re doing our best to upgrade this whole infrastructure as well as the building itself,” said school district representative Jim Hocker, of architectural firm Derck and Edson.

The cost: The plan for the school project is expected to go out for bids by July.

What happens next: The school district is holding a public hearing for the project May 31. The district must return to the township after addressing the engineer’s comments before the board grants final approval and issues permits for work to begin.

Other happenings: The board also heard from Andrew Tuleya of Arro Engineers with an update on the township’s progress on their municipal separate storm sewer system plan. In order to be in compliance with state Department of Environmental Protection regulations, the township will need to do remediation projects that reduce the amount of sediment going into the watershed due to stormwater. Two potential sites where improvements can be made to a drainage pipe and a catch basin are being considered.