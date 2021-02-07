When: Leacock Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Supervisors will allow Pequea Valley School District to potentially extend a private sewer line to accommodate construction at its high school and intermediate school campuses.

Background: Since March, the school board has reviewed several ways to improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. For the school district to choose between three remaining options for construction, board members voted in October to proceed with a site survey, feasibility study and schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost.

Why it’s important: Last month, the district sent township officials a draft of its feasibility study, which proposes each campus be connected to the township’s water and sewer systems. In the event district administration moves forward with this proposal, supervisors have recommended to the township’s sewer authority that the sewage extension be made over a private pipeline. A private sewer line would be used exclusively by the district, with no option or requirement for properties within a 150-foot radius to connect to public sewer. Total project costs would be covered by the school district; no cost estimates are available at this time.

What’s next: District architects expect to meet with the Leacock Township Planning Commission in April to present and discuss sketch plans.