When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Supervisors supported plans for R&L Siding LLC to erect a warehouse at 606 Peters Road, Gordonville.

Why it matters: R&L Siding is an exterior renovations contractor based in Gordonville. Because of the company’s recent desire to expand, its owners plan to convert a storage facility on Peters Road into a warehouse. The depot would be used to store equipment, materials and other supplies.

What's next: No schedule for construction is available at this time.