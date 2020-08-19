When: Leacock Township Supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Township supervisors reviewed plans to convert a former one-room schoolhouse into a drive-thru coffee shop at 2916 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

Why it matters: Unique Design by Sharon is a furniture and home decor store on Route 340. Its owners plan to sell the business so it can be replaced with a drive-thru coffee shop. Board Chairman Frank Howe said the prospective buyers currently own and operate a similar drive-thru coffee shop in Caernarvon Township.

What’s next: This plan must receive approval from the township Zoning Hearing Board.

Demolition: Supervisors approved a request to demolish Timeless Treasures, an antiques and crafts store at 3460 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

Background: Howe said the previous owners had abandoned this property over a year ago. Its new owners have requested to demolish the store, which is in a state of disrepair.

What’s next: The property owners have met all application requirements, Howe said. Once the permit fee is paid, contractors can proceed with the proposed demolition.