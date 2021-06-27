When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: Supervisors rescinded its declaration of disaster emergency for Leacock Township, effective immediately.

Background: Municipalities across Lancaster County entered a state of emergency during the pandemic to qualify for additional funds to help cover unforeseen coronavirus-related expenses. Last year, the township enacted a declaration to allow township officials to apply for county, state or federal aid, if needed. Because the governor’s stay-at-home order and other statewide pandemic restrictions have been lifted, the board saw no need to maintain its declaration, board Chairman Frank Howe said.

Water pollution control: Supervisors announced a stormwater survey and other educational resources are now available on the township’s website. The township, according to a board memo, posted materials about its municipal separate storm sewer systems (MS4) permit in compliance with the state Department of Environmental Protection to “raise stormwater awareness, involve the public in the stormwater program, and gather feedback from participants.” The public can access this information in an alternative format by contacting or visiting the municipal building.