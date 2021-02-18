When: Leacock Township Supervisors, Feb. 15.

What happened: The township will join a cooperative municipal bidding and purchasing program to resurface Belmont, Colonial, East Gordon, Groffdale, Old Leacock and Queen roads.

Why it matters: Supervisors voted to partner with the following municipalities to procure a better rate on goods and services for the roadwork: Brecknock, Caernarvon, Clay, East Earl, Ephrata, Penn, Salisbury, Warwick and West Earl townships. No cost estimates are available at this time.

What’s next: The board expects bids to be awarded April 5.

Traffic signal: Supervisors awarded a $176,880 contract to Myerstown-based C.M. High Incorporated to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and New Holland Road. Last year, the township was approved to receive $263,987 in grant funds from the state Department of Transportation to cover these expenses. Board Chairman Frank Howe anticipates construction will be finished this spring.