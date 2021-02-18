Leacock Township building

The Leacock Township building.

When: Leacock Township Supervisors, Feb. 15.

What happened: The township will join a cooperative municipal bidding and purchasing program to resurface Belmont, Colonial, East Gordon,  Groffdale, Old Leacock and Queen  roads.

Why it matters: Supervisors voted to partner with the following municipalities to procure a better rate on goods and services for  the roadwork: Brecknock, Caernarvon, Clay, East Earl, Ephrata, Penn, Salisbury, Warwick and West Earl townships. No cost estimates are available at this time.

What’s next: The board expects bids to be awarded April 5.

Traffic signal: Supervisors awarded a $176,880 contract to Myerstown-based C.M. High Incorporated to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and New Holland Road. Last year, the township was approved to receive $263,987 in grant funds from the state Department of Transportation to cover these expenses. Board Chairman Frank Howe anticipates construction will be finished this spring.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags