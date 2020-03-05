When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, March 3.
What happened: The board granted conditional approval of Destiny Builders and Management’s plan to construct a Hampton Inn hotel at 3474 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville.
Why it matters: Last year, Craig Smith, of RGS Associates, presented plans to construct a four-story hotel, with approximately 90 guest rooms, on 2.5 acres of land. After an eight-month review period, a land development plan has been approved by the township’s zoning hearing board, planning commission and supervisors.
A condition: Board Chairman Frank Howe said, as a condition of approval, the applicant must address the state Department of Transportation’s concerns over insufficient drainage on the property’s access drive.
What’s next: Once site design documents are received and reviewed, contractors can proceed with the construction process.