Leacock Township offices, located at 3545 W. Newport Road, Intercourse.

When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: The board passed a resolution updating the first due territories for fire companies serving the township.

Background: Paradise Township supervisors have recently restructured the first due fire company map for their township removing Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company. There are three relatively small areas in Leacock Township that had been served by Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company that are now to be covered by Intercourse Fire Company and Gordonville Fire & EMS Company.

Why it’s important: The section between Queen Road and the township line will now we covered as first due by Intercourse Fire Company. Gordonville Fire & EMS Company will cover both the roughly triangular agricultural parcel between Belmont Road and West Pequea Lane to the township line; as well as the small portion of Leacock Township along Route 30 at Pequea Manor Road that includes the Revere Tavern, a motel and an apartment building.

What happens next: The changes in first due territories have been recorded with Lancaster County, however the resolution was still required to make the changes official.

Other happenings: Intercourse Fire Company Deputy Chief Nate King provided the supervisors with a report of last year’s calls. The company responded to about 150 calls last year.

Quotable: “We’re in pretty good shape as far as active volunteers,” King said. “We’re still blessed in our neighborhood here with employers letting their employees go (on calls).”

