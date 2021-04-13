When: Leacock supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: The township will postpone action on an initiative calling for Lancaster County to establish a public health department.

Why it matters: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners passed a resolution March 8 that called on county officials “to immediately initiate a working group to evaluate and recommend establishing a county health department by the end of 2021, if not before.” Manheim Township sent its resolution to all Lancaster County municipalities and school districts. Despite a positive initial response, a growing number of boards have begun to defer support and voice dissatisfaction with the lack of information made available on this proposed department.

What’s next: Unable to find answers to their various questions and concerns, supervisors tabled a brief discussion on this issue until further information becomes available. No decision was made on whether board members favor or oppose a county health department. However, township officials will not draft or vote on a formal resolution at this time.

Quotable: “We can’t make an informed decision without having all the information,” board Chairman Frank Howe said after the meeting, adding the township has not “been given much of anything, other than a request to join in a resolution.”