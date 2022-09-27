When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 19.

What happened: The board voted to write a letter of support for Alvin Stoltzfoos, who is seeking a grant from the Lancaster Clean Water Partnership grant program in an undetermined amount to complete stormwater management features on his property.

Background: Stoltzfoos has installed high tunnel agricultural buildings on his Hollander Road property but has not completed the required stormwater features around them. Typically, stormwater management would require a trench with stone along the sides of the structures to control runoff. If the structure is removed, it is difficult to remove the stone for the return of the soil to farmland. Stoltzfoos, with the assistance of the Center for Water Quality Excellence, proposes to use biochar instead of stone

Why it’s important: The supervisors want to see the stormwater features on this property completed soon, and are open to the idea of using new, more environmentally friendly materials, if they meet Department of Environmental Protection regulations. The letter from the township is in support of the grant application; it does not indicate any support of the material.

Quotable: “They claim it’s better stormwater control than stone,” board Chair Frank Howe said.

What happens next: If approved for the grant, Stoltzfoos’ site would be part of a study of the effectiveness of biochar. There has also been discussion of installing a riparian buffer along the nearby creek bank on the property.