When: Leacock Township Supervisors meeting, March 15.

What happened: Supervisors reviewed a list of property owners that need to seal or remove water wells to avoid violating a township ordinance.

Background: In accordance with the township’s water supply ordinance, properties within 150 feet of a public water line must connect to public water. The owner also is required to seal or remove their well once a connection is made, unless the property is considered a farm. These regulations, which are enforced by the state Department of Environmental Protection, apply to properties connected to the main municipal water system as a measure to prevent possible cross-contamination.

What’s next: The township will begin to send violation notices to property owners who fail to seal their well or contact the municipal office by March 19. Although contractors are currently sealing wells townshipwide at no cost to residents, board Chairman Frank Howe said violators would be responsible to cover potential service and legal fees.

In other news: The board supported plans to build a 15,000-square-foot produce distribution warehouse at 2816 Irishtown Road in Ronks. The warehouse would allow local farmers to store and redistribute produce to wholesalers and retailers. Because the property is zoned for agricultural use, township officials must grant a variance for the owners to erect a building larger than 6,000 square feet. Property owners will meet with the township Zoning Hearing Board at a later date.