When: Leacock Township Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Township supervisors retained the same lineup during their reorganization. Frank Howe was reelected chair and Gerald Graham as vice chair. The remaining board members are Michael Sensenig, Jake Smucker and James Donovan.

Appointments: The law firm of Blakinger Thomas was appointed as solicitor, and Ephrata-based Hanover Engineering as engineer. Don Orner was reappointed as chair of the zoning hearing board for a three-year term, Eric Adkins as chair of the planning commission for a four-year term, and Dale High as chair of the municipal authority for a five-year term.

Meetings: Supervisors will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the municipal building, 3545 W. Newport Road, Intercourse, unless otherwise advertised.