When: Leacock board of supervisors meeting, June 19.

What happened: The board heard an update on the township’s storm sewer plan from Andrew Tuleya of Arro Consulting Inc.

Background: Federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) plans require municipalities to meet a number of requirements regarding stormwater runoff and pollution reduction. Every five years municipalities must file for a new permit. Within the permit period, the municipality must identify problem areas and take on projects to reduce pollution by 10%.

Why it’s important: The township has identified several sites for stormwater improvement projects that could meet the MS4 requirements. Preliminary discussions are underway with property owners.

The cost: Until the sites are identified, the cost is unknown.

What’s next: Leacock Township is in the final year of its current MS4 permit, but deadlines have been extended so that a new permit application is not due until 2025.

Other happenings: If residents see anyone putting debris down a storm drain, they are asked to notify the township via the reporting link on the township website.