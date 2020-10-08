When: Leacock supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a conditional use permit so a clinic that works to prevent and treat genetic diseases with an emphasis on Lancaster County’s Plain sect communities can relocate to Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse.

Background: The Clinic for Special Children is a nonprofit health care center based in Strasburg. Because of the organization’s recent need to expand, plans are underway to move the operation onto a 10-acre site within Leacock Township. The property is located along Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) near the Hatville Road intersection. Township zoning officer Lew Dukeman said an address has not been established with the township or post office at this time.

Why it’s important: The township amended its zoning ordinance map in July to change a section of the property on Route 340 from rural residential to a rural village zone. This amendment allows the land to be used for commercial, medical and other purposes. Supervisors have now approved a conditional use permit, which authorizes architects to continue with the design process.

What’s next: The board must review and approve a land development plan. Adam Heaps, the clinic’s executive director, expects the relocation will take two to three years to develop.

Other permits: Supervisors also approved a conditional use permit so a community care center can relocate to Route 340. The applicant is a respite and therapeutic care center in the former Leacock Elementary School. Its owners plan to move the operation onto a 12-acre site beside the new clinic. Board Chairman Frank Howe said the township must review a separate land development plan for this project.