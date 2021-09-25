When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 20.

What happened: Township supervisors reviewed tentative plans to subdivide a 60-acre property on North Ronks Road in Bird-in-Hand so a nonprofit community center can be erected there.

Background: The board initially heard a proposal in late 2019 to build a community center in either Bird-in-Hand or central Leacock Township. This facility would be known as the Lancaster County Community Center and host a wide variety of events, such as auctions and trade shows.

Why it’s important: Supervisors fielded a proposal to subdivide a 60-acre property on North Ronks Road into lots of 20 and 40 acres. The 20-acre portion would be used to erect a community center with additional space for overflow parking and potential future expansion.

What’s next: Because these tentative plans would subdivide a property zoned for agricultural use, the owner must request a variance from the Zoning Hearing Board to exceed a 2-acre subdivision. Township supervisors were uncomfortable supporting the proposal without further details on how the remaining 40 acres would be utilized following the division. The owner will return with definitive plans to develop and rezone both lots at a later date.